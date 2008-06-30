2008

Hancock

  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 2008

Studio

GH Three

Hancock is a down-and-out superhero who's forced to employ a PR expert to help repair his image when the public grows weary of all the damage he's inflicted during his lifesaving heroics. The agent's idea of imprisoning the antihero to make the world miss him proves successful, but will Hancock stick to his new sense of purpose or slip back into old habits?

Cast

Will SmithJohn Hancock
Charlize TheronMary Embrey
Jason BatemanRay Embrey
Jae HeadAaron Embrey
Eddie MarsanRed
David MatteyMan Mountain

