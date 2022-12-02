Handel - Giulio Cesare in Egitto (Glyndebourne 2005)

Not Available

Soprano Ermonela Jaho stars as Violetta Valéry, with Charles Castronovo as her lover Alfredo and Plácido Domingo as Alfredo’s stern father Giorgio Germont, in The Royal Opera’s much-loved production of Verdi’s La traviata. One of the greatest of all operas, La traviata is based on the novel and play La Dame aux camélias by Alexandre Dumas fils, inspired in turn by the life and death of the real Parisian courtesan, Marie Duplessis. The opera tells the profoundly moving story of a courtesan prepared to sacrifice everything for love, and contains some of Verdi’s most beautiful arias and duets.