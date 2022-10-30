Handsome Siblings

Not Available

One hundred seventy years ago, a wise monk made a section of land known as the Villians Valley, a sanctuary. Anyone who came to the valley was considered protected and safe from the law. The proclamation also stated that they should have a chance at repentance. The Master of Eva Palace, who is now master of the martial arts world, holds no regard for the ancient laws and enters the valley in search of the 10 Untouchable Villians because she has a warrant of justice to destroy them. The remaining 8 villians were actually the 10 Untouchable Heroes until they were framed by two of their own members, The Twin Villians, and used as scapegoats.