Handy Manny: Manny's Pet Roundup

When Handy Manny is on the job, you know everything will get fixed...even when the "job" is helping find lost animals and bringing them home safely! Throw on you sneakers and get ready to play chase as Manny and hist team of talkative tools use creative thinking and special treats to round up the pets of Sheetrock Hills. Crunchy carrots do the trick when bunnies escape from the pet store, bananas might be gopher's favorite treats, and it turns out birds just love pretzels! And everyone falls in love with a little kitty who needs a good home. Hold up and join Manny and all the wonderful creatures in the community for fun and furry fix-it adventures!