Handy Manny: Tooling Around

Welcome to Sheetrock Hills! When folks need help, there's one person in town who always gets the call -- Handy Manny, the best handyman around. At a moment's notice, Manny Garcia is ready to help. Whatever the job -- erecting a new flagpole, fixing a broken trophy or repairing stairs -- Manny gets it done with the help of his trusty set of mismatched, talking tools, who just love to put in their two cents' worth! When you're TOOLING AROUND with Manny and his boisterous bunch of tools, you'll find messages of teamwork, friendship and community. Fun the whole family will enjoy over and over again.