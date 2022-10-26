The inimitable Danny Kaye stars as famed storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in this charming fictionalized biopic that blends music, romance, comedy and fantasy to trace the life of Denmark's literary hero. A small-town shoemaker with a knack for spinning yarns, Hans encounters happiness and heartbreak on his road to becoming a full-fledged writer.
|Farley Granger
|Niels
|Zizi Jeanmaire
|Doro
|Joseph Walsh
|Peter
|Philip Tonge
|Otto
|John Qualen
|Burgomaster
|Erik Bruhn
|The Hussar - Danced by
