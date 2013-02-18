Hansel and Gretel Get Baked

An intense new marijuana strain named “Black Forest” is taking Los Angeles by storm, and Gretel’s stoner boyfriend can’t get enough. But when the old woman growing the popular drug (Lara Flynn Boyle) turns out to be an evil witch, cooking and eating her wasted patrons for their youth, Gretel and her brother Hansel must save him from a gruesome death — or face the last high of their lives.
|Molly C. Quinn
|Gretel
|Michael Welch
|Hansel
|Lara Flynn Boyle
|Agnes/The Witch
|Cary Elwes
|The Meter Man
|Lochlyn Munro
|Officer Ritter
|Yancy Butler
|Officer Hart
