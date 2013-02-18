2013

Hansel and Gretel Get Baked

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 18th, 2013

Studio

Tribeca Productions

An intense new marijuana strain named “Black Forest” is taking Los Angeles by storm, and Gretel’s stoner boyfriend can’t get enough. But when the old woman growing the popular drug (Lara Flynn Boyle) turns out to be an evil witch, cooking and eating her wasted patrons for their youth, Gretel and her brother Hansel must save him from a gruesome death — or face the last high of their lives.

Cast

Molly C. QuinnGretel
Michael WelchHansel
Lara Flynn BoyleAgnes/The Witch
Cary ElwesThe Meter Man
Lochlyn MunroOfficer Ritter
Yancy ButlerOfficer Hart

View Full Cast >

Images