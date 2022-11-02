Hanya Kawan

Not Available

This film tells the story of Ella was a singer in a pub is trying to be a famous singer. Incidentally also a song from Syarikat footage publisher EMI, Michael Nasir has seen keupayaan Ella singing. He convinced the singer Ella may be more victorious and offers a reputable accompanying Ella rakamannya. At the same time Ella has a boy friend Hans a very small actor aspires to become a famous actor and winning grace. Ella victorious become a famous singer, but their relationship after it faced problems. What more Ella began meeting with Michael on grounds affairs footage.