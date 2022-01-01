Happily Ever After

The Wicked Queen is dead but her brother, Lord Maliss, seeks for revenge. Using the Magic Mirror to locate Snow White and the Prince, he transforms into a dragon and attacks. Maliss takes the Prince to the Realm of Doom. Snow White, with the aid of the Seven Dwarfesses, cousins of the Sevens Dwarves, must embark on a quest to save her true love.
|Malcolm McDowell
|Lord Malice (voice)
|Dom DeLuise
|The Looking Glass (voice)
|Carol Channing
|Muddy (voice)
|Phyllis Diller
|Mother Nature (voice)
|Zsa Zsa Gábor
|Blossom (voice)
|Linda Gary
|Critterina / Marina (voice)
View Full Cast >