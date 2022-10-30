Happiness for Sale

Mi-na takes over a small stationery store from her father when he suddenly falls down. She wants to sell the store because it seems only troublesome to her. But it is not as easy as she thought. The store's regular costomers force her not to sell it. The objections of the little children is hard to resist.
|Bong Tae-gyu
|Choi Kang-ho
|Ju Jin-mo
|Kang Bong-geun
|Jeong Gyu-Su
|Mr. Bae, Real Estate Agent
|Kim Won-hae
|Unidentified Mr. Jang
|Park Sa-rang
|Kang Mi-na (young)
|Goo Seung-hyun
|Choi Kang-ho (young)
