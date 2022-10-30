Not Available

Happiness for Sale

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Mi-na takes over a small stationery store from her father when he suddenly falls down. She wants to sell the store because it seems only troublesome to her. But it is not as easy as she thought. The store's regular costomers force her not to sell it. The objections of the little children is hard to resist.

Cast

Bong Tae-gyuChoi Kang-ho
Ju Jin-moKang Bong-geun
Jeong Gyu-SuMr. Bae, Real Estate Agent
Kim Won-haeUnidentified Mr. Jang
Park Sa-rangKang Mi-na (young)
Goo Seung-hyunChoi Kang-ho (young)

