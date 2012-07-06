2012

Happiness Never Comes Alone

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 2012

Studio

Pathé!

Sacha is a real seducer, a man with no ties or emotional or professional. Charlotte is a modern and independent woman, but barely has time to care for their three children. While Sacha and Charlotte are, at first glance, two incompatible beings, when they meet soon discover that they are quite complementary and need each other.

Cast

Sophie MarceauCharlotte Posche
Maurice BarthélemyLaurent Helewa
François BerléandAlain Posche
Michaël AbiteboulLionel Ronssin
Gabrielle ScollayChris Tamalet
Julie-Anne RothChris Tamalet

