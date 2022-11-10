1981

Happy Birthday to Me

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 14th, 1981

Studio

Famous Players

Virginia is proud that she belongs to a clique. The best students at a private school. But before her 18th birthday, a grueling set of murders take place and her friends are the ones who are falling prey. Could it be her? She suffers from blackouts due to a freak accident one year earlier. We soon learn the truth behind her accident and what is going on...

Cast

Glenn FordDr. David Faraday
Lawrence DaneHal Wainwright
Sharon AckerEstelle Wainwright
Frances HylandMrs. Patterson
Tracey E. BregmanAnn Thomerson
Jack BlumAlfred Morris

