Happy Birthday to Me

Virginia is proud that she belongs to a clique. The best students at a private school. But before her 18th birthday, a grueling set of murders take place and her friends are the ones who are falling prey. Could it be her? She suffers from blackouts due to a freak accident one year earlier. We soon learn the truth behind her accident and what is going on...
|Glenn Ford
|Dr. David Faraday
|Lawrence Dane
|Hal Wainwright
|Sharon Acker
|Estelle Wainwright
|Frances Hyland
|Mrs. Patterson
|Tracey E. Bregman
|Ann Thomerson
|Jack Blum
|Alfred Morris
View Full Cast >