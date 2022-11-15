Happy Dog: The Movie - The Ultimate Dog Sitter with Soothing Music

Not Available

This is a revolutionary new 60 minute program filmed especially to keep your dog calm and relaxed in the comfort of your own home. Whether you are away for long periods of time or just occasionally, worry no more. “Happy Dog: The Movie” will help your dog lie back and take life easy with their very own relaxing meditation video. There are some excellent positive benefits for your dog as he watches and it is vital therapy for dogs left at home who miss their owners…it’s a chill pill for your pooch. Help your dog imagine that they’re back with their mother…out for gentle walks in the countryside with their pack…playing games by the ocean or river with the sound of the water and the wind soothing their worries and calming their nerves. Your dog will never need to be lonely again! Soothing musical sound track geared toward your dog’s unique hearing range.