Happy Family

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Comune di Milano

A blocked screenwriter, Ezio (Fabio De Luigi), is trying to finish a story about two off-kilter families thrown together when their teenage children announce they’re getting married. So Ezio writes himself into the story with a romantic part—a development his characters welcome, as they’ve got some ideas of their own for bigger and better roles.

Cast

Fabio De LuigiEzio
Alice CrociMarta
Fabrizio BentivoglioVincenzo
Margherita BuyMargherita
Valeria BilelloCaterina
Carla SignorisMamma di Marta

