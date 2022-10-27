Happy Family

A blocked screenwriter, Ezio (Fabio De Luigi), is trying to finish a story about two off-kilter families thrown together when their teenage children announce they’re getting married. So Ezio writes himself into the story with a romantic part—a development his characters welcome, as they’ve got some ideas of their own for bigger and better roles.
|Fabio De Luigi
|Ezio
|Alice Croci
|Marta
|Fabrizio Bentivoglio
|Vincenzo
|Margherita Buy
|Margherita
|Valeria Bilello
|Caterina
|Carla Signoris
|Mamma di Marta
View Full Cast >