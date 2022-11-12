Not Available

After her husband, Ravi Malhotra, is killed, Sudha lives the life of a widow with her brother, Mahesh, and Bhabhi, Kamini. A new tenant, Ajay, comes to her rescue when she is molested by Bhavani's brother, both fall in love and decide to get married. Kamini initially opposes this match, but subsequently relents and both get married. Shortly thereafter she gets pregnant and it is then she finds out that Ajay is not who he claims to be, and may have been responsible for killing her husband.