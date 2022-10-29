Har du set Alice?

Alice does not live at home but with friends in an abandoned factory. She sells drugs to enable them to fulfill their dream of a tavern. When the police are after her, she seeks Hour switch. Here she meets Berit and helps Berit mother south on vacation. But simultaneously pursues Alice of a drug kingpin but cheating him.
|Ole Ernst
|Johan
|Ulla Henningsen
|Inger
|Otto Brandenburg
|Alice's Father
|Karen Margrethe Bjerre
|Berit's Mother
|Jannie Faurschou
|Carl's Mother
|Søren Spanning
|David's Brother
