HaRabanit Falsch

Weeks after Shachar, a Jerusalem-based Yeshiva student, gets married his wife falls pregnant. The wife soon discovers that Shachar is in fact gay and throws him out before he ever gets to meet his daughter. Now at 40, Shachar volunteers at a LGBTQ hot-line and at nights, transforms himself into his drag alter ego - Rabbi Falsch. After years of keeping his distance, Shachar decides to step back into the ultra-orthodox world for a long overdue confrontation and first-time reunion with his daughter.