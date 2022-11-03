Hard Boiled Mahoney

Sach (Huntz Hall) just lost his job as an assistant to a private detective, but he wasn't paid. Slip (Leo Gorcey) goes with him down to the detective's office to demand payment, but finds the office empty. A woman enters the office and mistakes Slip for the detective and convinces him to take on a case to find her sister after offering a $50 retainer.
|Leo Gorcey
|Terence Aloysius 'Slip' Mahoney
|Huntz Hall
|Horace Debussy 'Sach' Jones
|Betty Compson
|Selena Webster
|Gabriel Dell
|Gabe
|Teala Loring
|Eleanor Williams
|William 'Billy' Benedict
|Whitey
View Full Cast >