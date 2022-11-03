1947

Hard Boiled Mahoney

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 1947

Studio

Not Available

Sach (Huntz Hall) just lost his job as an assistant to a private detective, but he wasn't paid. Slip (Leo Gorcey) goes with him down to the detective's office to demand payment, but finds the office empty. A woman enters the office and mistakes Slip for the detective and convinces him to take on a case to find her sister after offering a $50 retainer.

Cast

Leo GorceyTerence Aloysius 'Slip' Mahoney
Huntz HallHorace Debussy 'Sach' Jones
Betty CompsonSelena Webster
Gabriel DellGabe
Teala LoringEleanor Williams
William 'Billy' BenedictWhitey

