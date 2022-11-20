Not Available

Hard Knocks dives deep into this bizarre fusion of sport and theatre in order to uncover the true art of professional wrestling; blending combat and athleticism with drama and showmanship to captivate the minds of the audience, suspending any disbelief that what they are seeing is not real. Although you can hardly epitomize it as simply "real" or "fake", there is no denying the tremendous skill and aptitude required of each performer. Yet despite this and the often harsh realities of each match, to most people, professional wrestling is a laughing stock. Director Arthur Cauty interviews wrestlers, referees and promoters alike, with world famous stars of the WWE aligning with the stars of tomorrow to voice their opinions, revealing startling truths about this illusive business. This film will shock and astound, leaving you with a new found respect for professional wrestling and the men and women who dedicate their lives and bodies to this obscure art form.