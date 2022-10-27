Not Available

Hard Ride to Hell

  • Horror

A group of family and friends on a camping trip through the Texas badlands are taken on a on-way ride to Hell after they inadvertently witness a ritual sacrifice at a deserted campsite. Pursued by the devil worshiping biker gang responsible, they hole up in an abandoned church near the border, only to discover that they are pawns in a decades-old battle between good and evil.

Cast

Laura MennellTessa
Brendan PennyDanny
Katharine IsabelleKerry
Brandon Jay McLarenDirk
Sebastian GackiJason
Brent StaitBob

