1987

Hard Ticket to Hawaii

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1987

Studio

Malibu Bay Films

Two drug enforcement agents are killed on a private Hawaiian island. Donna and Taryn, accidentally intercept a delivery of diamonds intended for drug lord Seth Romero, who takes exception and tries to get them back. Soon other Agency operatives get involved, and a full-scale fight to the finish ensues, complicated here and there by an escaped snake made deadly by Toxic Waste!

Cast

Ronn MossRowdy Abilene
Dona SpeirDonna Hamilton
Hope Marie CarltonTaryn
Harold DiamondJade
Rodrigo ObregónSeth Romero
Cynthia BrimhallEdy Stark

View Full Cast >

Images