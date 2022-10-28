Hard Ticket to Hawaii

Two drug enforcement agents are killed on a private Hawaiian island. Donna and Taryn, accidentally intercept a delivery of diamonds intended for drug lord Seth Romero, who takes exception and tries to get them back. Soon other Agency operatives get involved, and a full-scale fight to the finish ensues, complicated here and there by an escaped snake made deadly by Toxic Waste!
|Ronn Moss
|Rowdy Abilene
|Dona Speir
|Donna Hamilton
|Hope Marie Carlton
|Taryn
|Harold Diamond
|Jade
|Rodrigo Obregón
|Seth Romero
|Cynthia Brimhall
|Edy Stark
View Full Cast >