Hard to Forget

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Private Dick Max Warner investigates the disappearance of a young heiress Sandra Applewhite. He is convinced that she was murdered by her fiancé - but without her body, he can not prove anything. So he sees a poster with a model who is an identical copy of Sandra. One by one the pieces are falling into place and Max realizes that much more than a legacy is at stake.

Cast

Polly ShannonSandra/Nick Applewhite
Tim DuttonMax Warner
Nicholas CampbellDoug Hart
Michael McManusJohn Gilman
Lois MaxwellHelen Applewhite
Chad EverettCharles Dawson

