Hard to Forget

Private Dick Max Warner investigates the disappearance of a young heiress Sandra Applewhite. He is convinced that she was murdered by her fiancé - but without her body, he can not prove anything. So he sees a poster with a model who is an identical copy of Sandra. One by one the pieces are falling into place and Max realizes that much more than a legacy is at stake.
|Polly Shannon
|Sandra/Nick Applewhite
|Tim Dutton
|Max Warner
|Nicholas Campbell
|Doug Hart
|Michael McManus
|John Gilman
|Lois Maxwell
|Helen Applewhite
|Chad Everett
|Charles Dawson
