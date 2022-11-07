Not Available

Hardly Working

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In Jerry Lewis's first film in a decade, he plays Bo Hooper, an unemployed circus clown who can't seem to hold down a job. The film opens with a brief montage of clips from past Lewis movies. He then moves into a succession of jobs that he gets himself fired from including a gas station attendant and a mailman - all with disastrous results.

Cast

Susan OliverClaire Trent
Roger C. CarmelRobert Trent
Deanna LundMillie
Harold J. StoneFrank Loucazi
Steve FrankenSteve Torres
Buddy LesterClaude Reed

View Full Cast >

Images