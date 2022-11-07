Hardly Working

In Jerry Lewis's first film in a decade, he plays Bo Hooper, an unemployed circus clown who can't seem to hold down a job. The film opens with a brief montage of clips from past Lewis movies. He then moves into a succession of jobs that he gets himself fired from including a gas station attendant and a mailman - all with disastrous results.
|Susan Oliver
|Claire Trent
|Roger C. Carmel
|Robert Trent
|Deanna Lund
|Millie
|Harold J. Stone
|Frank Loucazi
|Steve Franken
|Steve Torres
|Buddy Lester
|Claude Reed
