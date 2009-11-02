After a tragic accident Luke Gibson is left with critical injuries and complete amnesia. A new technological breakthrough from the Hexx Corporation - a Psi-Comp Implant that's hardwired into Luke's brain - saves his life, but Luke soon finds out that this new technology comes with a price and that the Hexx Corporation harbors sinister plans for the new device.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Luke Gibson
|Val Kilmer
|Virgil Kirkhill
|Juan Riedinger
|Punk Blue
|Michael Ironside
|Hal
|Tatiana Maslany
|Punk Red
|Rob Carpenter
|The Scientist
