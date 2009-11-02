2009

Hardwired

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 2nd, 2009

Studio

Motion Picture Corporation of America

After a tragic accident Luke Gibson is left with critical injuries and complete amnesia. A new technological breakthrough from the Hexx Corporation - a Psi-Comp Implant that's hardwired into Luke's brain - saves his life, but Luke soon finds out that this new technology comes with a price and that the Hexx Corporation harbors sinister plans for the new device.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Luke Gibson
Val KilmerVirgil Kirkhill
Juan RiedingerPunk Blue
Michael IronsideHal
Tatiana MaslanyPunk Red
Rob CarpenterThe Scientist

View Full Cast >

Images