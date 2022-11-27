Not Available

Taking its title from a scene in James Joyce's Finnegans Wake, in which Finnegan awakens from a dream, Hark! Hork! evokes natural and subconscious landscapes. Infusing the work with Joycean language and imagery, Gillette creates a visual and aural parallel to Joyce's stream-of-consciousness text. Melding abstracted, organic forms with dreamlike, beautifully composed still lifes, he creates a collage of thoughts, gestures and objects that contemplates the sensuality of nature and the fleeting nature of memory. This work reveals a complexity of formal strategy and a sophistication of editing exceptional for its time.