Not Available

Harms

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After 16 years in jail is Harms attracted by the big bucks: a raid on the central bank, 70 to 100 millions in cash. A former staff member can arrange access to the bank. However, the team needs to be careful - too many bills, too many problems. One third of the money should suffice but Harms underestimated the deadly power of greed. The project gets out of control...

Cast

Heiner LauterbachHarms
Benedikt BlaskovicLuik
Martin BrambachTimm
Blerim DestaniTürke
André HennickeWettke
Helmuth LohnerOnkel

View Full Cast >

Images