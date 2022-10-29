After 16 years in jail is Harms attracted by the big bucks: a raid on the central bank, 70 to 100 millions in cash. A former staff member can arrange access to the bank. However, the team needs to be careful - too many bills, too many problems. One third of the money should suffice but Harms underestimated the deadly power of greed. The project gets out of control...
|Heiner Lauterbach
|Harms
|Benedikt Blaskovic
|Luik
|Martin Brambach
|Timm
|Blerim Destani
|Türke
|André Hennicke
|Wettke
|Helmuth Lohner
|Onkel
