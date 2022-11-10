1971

Harold and Maude

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

December 19th, 1971

Paramount

The young Harold lives in his own world of suicide-attempts and funeral visits to avoid the misery of his current family and home environment. Harold meets an 80-year-old woman named Maude who also lives in her own world yet one in which she is having the time of her life. When the two opposites meet they realize that their differences don’t matter and they become best friends and love each other.

Bud CortHarold Parker Chasen
Vivian PicklesMrs. Chasen
Cyril CusackGlaucus
Charles TynerUncle Victor
Ellen GeerSunshine Doré
Gabrielle ScollayCandy Gulf

