2004

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 29th, 2004

Studio

New Line Cinema

Sometimes, it takes a strange night to put everything else into focus. And that's exactly what happens to Harold and his roommate, Kumar, when they set out to get the best stoner fix money can buy: White Castle hamburgers. Both guys are at a crossroads, about to make major decisions that will affect the course of their lives. Yet they arrive at wisdom by accident as they drive around New Jersey in search of fast food.

Cast

John ChoHarold Lee
Kal PennKumar Patel
Paula GarcésMaria
Neil Patrick HarrisNeil Patrick Harris
David KrumholtzGoldstein
Malin ÅkermanLiane

Images

