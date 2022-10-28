Domineering Harriet Craig holds more regard for her home and its possessions than she does for any person in her life. Among those she treats like household objects are her kind husband Walter, whom she has lied to about her inability to have children; her cousin Claire, whom she treats like a secretary; and her servants whom she treats like slaves. Summary written by Daniel Bubbeo.
|Wendell Corey
|Walter Craig
|Lucile Watson
|Celia Fenwick
|Allyn Joslyn
|Billy Birkmire
|William Bishop
|Wes Miller
|K. T. Stevens
|Clare Raymond
|Viola Roache
|Mrs. Harold
