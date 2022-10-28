1950

Harriet Craig

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1950

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Domineering Harriet Craig holds more regard for her home and its possessions than she does for any person in her life. Among those she treats like household objects are her kind husband Walter, whom she has lied to about her inability to have children; her cousin Claire, whom she treats like a secretary; and her servants whom she treats like slaves. Summary written by Daniel Bubbeo.

Cast

Wendell CoreyWalter Craig
Lucile WatsonCelia Fenwick
Allyn JoslynBilly Birkmire
William BishopWes Miller
K. T. StevensClare Raymond
Viola RoacheMrs. Harold

