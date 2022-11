Not Available

Harry Hill, the self styled floppy-collared-clown-prince-of-daft, is back with his hugely successful sell out Hooves tour. After a two year break, the multi-award winning comedian has returned to the stage for a show of fun, mayhem and swing ball - complete with new cordless mic! Expect special appearances from Stouffer (Harry's lifelong companion) as welll as Gary (His son from his first marriage) and music from his TV show-band The Harrys.