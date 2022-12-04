Harry & Patty

Not Available

Harry and Patty is a romantic comedy that proves even the biggest lie cannot stop real love from finding its way. The story is about two people who are very much unalike; Harry is an attractive young businessman while Patty is a typical young woman who drives a TNVS for a living; they have different take on love and attraction. Their first meeting starts with disgust and comic misunderstandings but opposites attract and this led them to a head-in-the-clouds romantic relationship. But when everything starts to be perfectly going on its way, someone from their past tends to jeopardize their blossoming relationship. Is it still possible to be real when you are hiding secrets from the person you love?