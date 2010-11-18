Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

The end begins as Harry, Ron, and Hermione walk away from their last year at Hogwarts to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes, putting an end to Voldemort's bid for immortality. But with Harry's beloved Dumbledore dead and Voldemort's unscrupulous Death Eaters on the loose, the world is more dangerous than ever.
|Daniel Radcliffe
|Harry Potter
|Emma Watson
|Hermione Granger
|Rupert Grint
|Ron Weasley
|Ralph Fiennes
|Lord Voldemort
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Bellatrix Lestrange
|Alan Rickman
|Severus Snape
