2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 2010

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

The end begins as Harry, Ron, and Hermione walk away from their last year at Hogwarts to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes, putting an end to Voldemort's bid for immortality. But with Harry's beloved Dumbledore dead and Voldemort's unscrupulous Death Eaters on the loose, the world is more dangerous than ever.

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter
Emma WatsonHermione Granger
Rupert GrintRon Weasley
Ralph FiennesLord Voldemort
Helena Bonham CarterBellatrix Lestrange
Alan RickmanSeverus Snape

Images

