Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

In the second installment of the two-part conclusion, Harry and his best friends, Ron and Hermione, continue their quest to vanquish the evil Voldemort once and for all. Just as things begin to look hopeless for the young wizards, Harry discovers a trio of magical objects that endow him with powers to rival Voldemort's formidable skills.
|Daniel Radcliffe
|Harry Potter
|Rupert Grint
|Ron Weasley
|Emma Watson
|Hermione Granger
|Alan Rickman
|Severus Snape
|Maggie Smith
|Minerva McGonagall
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Bellatrix Lestrange
