2011

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 2011

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the second installment of the two-part conclusion, Harry and his best friends, Ron and Hermione, continue their quest to vanquish the evil Voldemort once and for all. Just as things begin to look hopeless for the young wizards, Harry discovers a trio of magical objects that endow him with powers to rival Voldemort's formidable skills.

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter
Rupert GrintRon Weasley
Emma WatsonHermione Granger
Alan RickmanSeverus Snape
Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall
Helena Bonham CarterBellatrix Lestrange

