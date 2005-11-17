Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Young wizard Harry Potter starts his fourth year at Hogwarts, competes in the treacherous Tri-Wizard Tournament and faces the evil Lord Voldemort. Friends Ron and Hermione help Harry manage the pressure … but Voldemort lurks, awaiting his chance to destroy Harry and all that he stands for.
|Daniel Radcliffe
|Harry Potter
|Rupert Grint
|Ron Weasley
|Emma Watson
|Hermione Granger
|Ralph Fiennes
|Lord Voldemort
|Michael Gambon
|Albus Dumbledore
|Alan Rickman
|Severus Snape
