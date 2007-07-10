2007

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 2007

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Returning for his fifth year of study at the venerable Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the ever-maturing Harry Potter is stunned to find that his warnings about the return of Lord Voldemort have been ignored. Left with no choice, Harry takes matters into his own hands, training a small group of students -- dubbed "Dumbledore's Army" -- to defend themselves against the dark arts.

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter
Rupert GrintRon Weasley
Emma WatsonHermione Granger
Michael GambonAlbus Dumbledore
Ralph FiennesLord Voldemort
Tom FeltonDraco Malfoy

View Full Cast >

Images

12 More Images