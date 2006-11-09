Harsh Times

Jim Davis is an ex-Army Ranger who finds himself slipping back into his old life of petty crime after a job offer from the LAPD evaporates. His best friend is pressured by his girlfriend Sylvia to find a job, but Jim is more interested in hanging out and making cash from small heists, while trying to get a law enforcement job so he can marry his Mexican girlfriend.
|Freddy Rodríguez
|Mike Alonzo
|Eva Longoria
|Sylvia
|Chaka Forman
|Toussant
|Tammy Trull
|Marta
|J.K. Simmons
|Agent Richards
|Michael Monks
|Agent Hollenbeck
