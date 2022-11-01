Hart to Hart: Home Is Where the Hart Is

When a mentor and friend of Jennifer's dies, she and Jonathan return to the sleepy town where Jennifer once lived and worked as a reporter. Nearly immediately, they discover that all is not right within this picturesque town. The town's economic troubles pale next to the danger the Harts find themselves in as they try to sort out whether their friend's death was murder, and what sinister secrets may lie behind the truth.
|Robert Wagner
|Jonathan Hart
|Stefanie Powers
|Jennifer Hart
|Lionel Stander
|Max
|Maureen O'Sullivan
|Eleanor Biddlecomb
|Alan Young
|Charley Loomis
|Howard Keel
|Capt. Quentin "Jack" Jackson
