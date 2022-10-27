Not Available

Haru

  • Animation
  • Romance

Wit Studio

A man named Hal dies in a plane accident, and his girlfriend Kurumi loses the will to live. To open her heart and help her move on, a robot named Q01, designed to look and act like Hal, is sent to her house. Though reluctant at first, Kurumi slowly becomes fond of the robot Hal, as Robo Hal begins to uncover parts of Hal and Kurumi's past.

Yoshimasa HosoyaHal (voice)
Yōko HikasaKurumi (voice)
Mamoru MiyanoRyuu (voice)
Shinpachi TsujiAranami (voice)
Tamio ÔkiTokio (voice)
Rin MizuharaTsukiko (voice)

