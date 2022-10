2008

Filmmaker Kevin Rafferty (The Atomic Café) takes viewers to 1968 to witness a legendary college football game and meet the people involved, interweaving actual gridiron footage with the players' own reflections. The names may be familiar (Tommy Lee Jones and friends of Al Gore and George W. Bush are among the interviewees), but their views on the game's place in the turbulent history of the 1960s college scene add an unexpected dimension.