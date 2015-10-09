2015

Harvest Moon

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm's handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she discovers the magic of pumpkin skincare and turns the struggling farm around while also falling in love.

Cast

Jesse HutchBrett Jarrett
Willie AamesWilliam Stone
Lilah FitzgeraldAbby
Barbara PollardRosie
Jessy SchramJen Stone

View Full Cast >

Images