Harvest Moon

When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm's handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she discovers the magic of pumpkin skincare and turns the struggling farm around while also falling in love.
|Jesse Hutch
|Brett Jarrett
|Willie Aames
|William Stone
|Lilah Fitzgerald
|Abby
|Barbara Pollard
|Rosie
|Jessy Schram
|Jen Stone
