Harvest of Hate

The film tells the story of Herr Erik ( Herr Tor Weijden ), a Swedish youngster and the son of a wealthy farmer. He is in love with Frau Anna ( Frau Anna Q. Nilsson ) who is Swedish too but alas, poor. In order to make things worse, both youngsters' families are enemies. "Värmlänningarna" ( The People Of Värmland ) was based in a very popular Swedish play written by Herr Fredrik August Dahlgren. It was adapted many times for the cinema ( as silent and talkie ). The playwright set the love story of Herr Erik und Frau Anna in the beautiful province of Värmland, a historical province full of musical and cultural traditions. Herr Petschler in the adaptation to the silent screen, succeeds in transmitting the idyllic, bucolic and classical atmosphere in connection with the story of the film.