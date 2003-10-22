2003

Harvie Krumpet

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 2003

Studio

Melodrama Pictures

Harvie Krumpet is the biography of an ordinary man seemingly cursed with perpetual bad luck. From being born with Tourette's Syndrome, to getting struck by lightning; from having his testicle removed to developing Alzheimer's disease; Harvie's troubles seem unending! Yet, Harvie learns many lessons in life and enjoys its many fruits. He finds love, freedom, nudity and ultimately the true meaning.

Cast

John FlausHarvie (voice)
Julie ForsythBaby Harvie / Lilliana / Church Singer (voice)
Geoffrey RushNarrator (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images