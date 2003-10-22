Harvie Krumpet is the biography of an ordinary man seemingly cursed with perpetual bad luck. From being born with Tourette's Syndrome, to getting struck by lightning; from having his testicle removed to developing Alzheimer's disease; Harvie's troubles seem unending! Yet, Harvie learns many lessons in life and enjoys its many fruits. He finds love, freedom, nudity and ultimately the true meaning.
|John Flaus
|Harvie (voice)
|Julie Forsyth
|Baby Harvie / Lilliana / Church Singer (voice)
|Geoffrey Rush
|Narrator (voice)
