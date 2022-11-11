Hasta el Viento tiene Miedo

Not Available

This Mexican horror film concerns about a group of college students, led by Claudia (Alicia Bonet) who decide to investigate a local tower that has figured prominently in disturbing reoccurring dreams Claudia has been having. The dream also consists of a hanged woman's body. They are suspended from school for their antics, but Claudia learns from one of the female staff members that the person in the dream is a student who killed herself years before, and that the teacher has seen her ghost.