1934

Hat, Coat and Glove

  • Drama

Release Date

August 26th, 1934

A prominent New York attorney defends his estranged wife's lover, who's been charged with the murder of a model in Greenwich Village. Director Worthington Miner's 1934 courtroom drama stars Ricardo Cortez, Barbara Robbins, John Beal, Margaret Hamilton, Paul Harvey, Dorothy Burgess, Sara Haden, David Durand and Irving Bacon.

Cast

Barbara RobbinsDorothea Mitchell
John BealJerry Hutchins
Dorothy BurgessAnn Brewster
Paul HarveyThe Prosecuting Attorney
Sara HadenThe Secretary
Margaret HamiltonMadame Du Barry

