Hat, Coat and Glove

A prominent New York attorney defends his estranged wife's lover, who's been charged with the murder of a model in Greenwich Village. Director Worthington Miner's 1934 courtroom drama stars Ricardo Cortez, Barbara Robbins, John Beal, Margaret Hamilton, Paul Harvey, Dorothy Burgess, Sara Haden, David Durand and Irving Bacon.
|Barbara Robbins
|Dorothea Mitchell
|John Beal
|Jerry Hutchins
|Dorothy Burgess
|Ann Brewster
|Paul Harvey
|The Prosecuting Attorney
|Sara Haden
|The Secretary
|Margaret Hamilton
|Madame Du Barry
