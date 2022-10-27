1986

Haunted Honeymoon

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 1986

Studio

Orion Pictures

Larry Abbot, speaker in the radio horror shows of Manhattan Mystery Theater wants to marry. For the marriage he takes his fiancée home to the castle where he grew up among his eccentric relatives. His uncle decides that he needs to be cured from a neurotic speech defect and exaggerated bursts of fear: he gives him a shock therapy with palace ghosts.

Cast

Gene WilderLarry Abbot
Gilda RadnerVickie Pearl
Dom DeLuiseAunt Kate Abbot
Jonathan PryceCharles Abbot
Eve FerretSylvia
Bryan PringlePfister

Images