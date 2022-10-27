Haunted Honeymoon

Larry Abbot, speaker in the radio horror shows of Manhattan Mystery Theater wants to marry. For the marriage he takes his fiancée home to the castle where he grew up among his eccentric relatives. His uncle decides that he needs to be cured from a neurotic speech defect and exaggerated bursts of fear: he gives him a shock therapy with palace ghosts.
|Gene Wilder
|Larry Abbot
|Gilda Radner
|Vickie Pearl
|Dom DeLuise
|Aunt Kate Abbot
|Jonathan Pryce
|Charles Abbot
|Eve Ferret
|Sylvia
|Bryan Pringle
|Pfister
