Over 150 moments when powersport's heroes wished they'd stayed home in bed, condensed from thousands of hours of world-wide powersport action footage. Featuring single seater destruction derbies, bike riders who stagger away from seemingly horrendous prangs, truck racers who don't care if it's race track, trackside barriers or another truck under their 120mph juggernaut's wheels, professional stunts, experience crashes with in-prang cameras, 3000 horsepower dragsters, out of control and heading for disaster, and the Knutters of Norwegian rallying performing some incredible 10 out of 10s ..and no-one gets seriously hurt!