The elegant Anne Hathaway takes off her Princess Diaries crown to play a wealthy Los Angeles teen who, along with her superficial friends, wants to break out of suburbia and experience Southern California's "gangsta" lifestyle. But problems arise when the preppies get in over their heads and provoke the wrath of a violent Latino gang. Suddenly, their role-playing seems a little too real.
|Anne Hathaway
|Allison Lang
|Freddy Rodríguez
|Hector
|Bijou Phillips
|Emily
|Shiri Appleby
|Amanda
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Sam
|Raymond Cruz
|Chino
