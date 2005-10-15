2005

Havoc

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 2005

Studio

Media 8 Entertainment

The elegant Anne Hathaway takes off her Princess Diaries crown to play a wealthy Los Angeles teen who, along with her superficial friends, wants to break out of suburbia and experience Southern California's "gangsta" lifestyle. But problems arise when the preppies get in over their heads and provoke the wrath of a violent Latino gang. Suddenly, their role-playing seems a little too real.

Cast

Anne HathawayAllison Lang
Freddy RodríguezHector
Bijou PhillipsEmily
Shiri ApplebyAmanda
Joseph Gordon-LevittSam
Raymond CruzChino

