Not Available

Haz la loca... no la guerra

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lola Reyes is a singer who is succeeding and, therefore, is besieged by everyone. A group of homosexuals are the only ones authorized by his possessive mother to be her friends. Lola falls for a painter, and he falls for her, so her gay gang make him pose as one of them for the mother to authorize the friendship.

Cast

Máximo ValverdeLuis González
Antonio OzoresLa Sorda
Tony IsbertFrancis
Beatriz EscuderoTere
Laly SoldevilaMadre superiora
Heinrich StarhembergDon Enrique (as Henry Gregor)

