Haz la loca... no la guerra

Lola Reyes is a singer who is succeeding and, therefore, is besieged by everyone. A group of homosexuals are the only ones authorized by his possessive mother to be her friends. Lola falls for a painter, and he falls for her, so her gay gang make him pose as one of them for the mother to authorize the friendship.
|Máximo Valverde
|Luis González
|Antonio Ozores
|La Sorda
|Tony Isbert
|Francis
|Beatriz Escudero
|Tere
|Laly Soldevila
|Madre superiora
|Heinrich Starhemberg
|Don Enrique (as Henry Gregor)
