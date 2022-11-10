Not Available

He Loves Me... He Loves Me Not

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Téléma

Angelique, a young student, is in love with a married doctor. We see her attempts to make him leave his pregnant wife, but he does not appear for meetings or finally the booked journey to Florence. Then the movie is turned back to the beginning, and the view changes: We are now following the view of the doctor instead of Angeliques. And things look quite different now...

Cast

Audrey TautouAngélique
Samuel Le BihanLoïc
Isabelle CarréRachel
Clément SibonyDavid
Sophie GuilleminHéloïse
Eric SavinJulien

