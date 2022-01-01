1991

He Said, She Said

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1991

Studio

Paramount

Womanising, right-wing Dan Hanson and quiet, liberal Lorie Bryer work for the Baltimore Sun. Rivals for the job of new writer of a vacant column, the paper ends up instead printing their very different opinions alongside each other, which leads to a similarly combative local TV show. At the same time their initial indifference to each other looks like it may evolve into something more romantic.

Cast

Elizabeth PerkinsLorraine "Lorie" Bryer
Nathan LaneWallace "Wally" Thurman
Anthony LaPagliaMark
Sharon StoneLinda Metzger
Stanley AndersonBill Weller
Charlayne WoodardCindy

View Full Cast >

Images