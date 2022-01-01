He Said, She Said

Womanising, right-wing Dan Hanson and quiet, liberal Lorie Bryer work for the Baltimore Sun. Rivals for the job of new writer of a vacant column, the paper ends up instead printing their very different opinions alongside each other, which leads to a similarly combative local TV show. At the same time their initial indifference to each other looks like it may evolve into something more romantic.
|Elizabeth Perkins
|Lorraine "Lorie" Bryer
|Nathan Lane
|Wallace "Wally" Thurman
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Mark
|Sharon Stone
|Linda Metzger
|Stanley Anderson
|Bill Weller
|Charlayne Woodard
|Cindy
